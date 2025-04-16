Police release update on anti-social behaviour operation in Filey

Officers have released an update following the anti-social behaviour operation in Filey and Eastfield

North Yorkshire Police has released an update on an operation in the Filey and Eastfield area which began in February.

The operation, which focused on having more officers on the streets, began on Saturday February 1 and since then the team have focussed on targeting anti-social behaviour and crime related incidents.

Officers have patrolled on foot, as well as in police vehicles, at times when data shows the most anti-social behaviour reports are received.

In an update issued today (April 16), a police spokesperson said: “As a result of this operation, the number of reported anti-social behaviour incidents has decreased by 18% compared to the same period from 2024.”

A summary of results yielded from the operation has also been released;

Eight people dispersed from a public area that were acting in an anti-social manner.

Four people arrested for driving whilst over the specified limit for drugs/alcohol on the local road network.

Four people detained and searched in a public area under Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act, drugs located and seized, and suspects reported.

One person detained and searched under Section 1 PACE and then arrested for possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Two vehicles seized under S165 Road Traffic Act for driving on the local road network without valid insurance.

Four people reported for committing road traffic offences on the local road network.

One person arrested and reported for causing harassment, alarm and distress in a public area.

Two people arrested for possession of cannabis with intent to supply, cannabis found and seized, and suspects released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Acting Police Sergeant Lewis Grainge from the Filey Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “I created and planned this operation with the aim of decreasing the amount of anti-social and crime related incidents within the public areas of Eastfield, Filey and the surrounding villages.

“The arrests, dispersals, searches, seizures and reports that were identified and dealt with by the team have contributed towards keeping residents and visitors of these specific areas safe and feeling safe.

“We have also utilised the opportunity to engage with local people and encourage reporting of any instances of anti social behaviour via the force’s website or 101”.