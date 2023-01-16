Milan Roper, 20, is wanted in connection with alleged non-fatal strangulation, malicious communications and stalking offences which were reported to police in October last year.

If you know him or have seen him, police are asking people to get in touch with South Yorkshire Police straight away and pass any information to officers using live chat, an online portal or by calling 101 quoting crime number 14/189882/22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on information to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Wanted man Milan Roper may have connections to Scarborough.