Victoria Taylor

Victoria Taylor, who is 34-years-old, was last seen at her home address in Malton at 9am on Monday September 30.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was then seen on CCTV at 11.35am at the BP garage on Welham Road in Norton, where she purchased several items.

There is also a further confirmed sighting of Victoria, which was captured at 11.53am on the Monday at Malton Bus Station on Railway Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria was seen to be carrying a bag which police believe contained the items from the BP garage.

Victoria was caught on camera purchasing items in the BP garage on Welham Road, Norton

Additional witness evidence supports the fact that Victoria did not enter the station and officers say they have no reason to believe that she used public transport at that time.

Further CCTV footage shows Victoria walking towards the play park on Riverside Walk at 12.30pm.

Various items that belong to Victoria have been recovered from this location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have been carrying out thorough and systematic searches of the area where Victoria was last seen, and from where they recovered her belongings with a focus on the River Derwent.

Officers from the Underwater Search Team will continue to use specialist equipment this weekend (October 12 and 13) as they tactically scour the murky river water.

On land, the Operational Support Unit will search areas close to the river for further clues which may lead to finding Victoria.

In addition to the visible searches, a team of officers will continue to follow up on sightings, review CCTV and speak to key witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Local Policing, Chief Superintendent Fiona Willey said: “We will continue to make every effort to find Victoria and a have a dedicated team that are working solely on this missing person search.

“As every day goes on it brings further heartache for Victoria’s family and we will continue to work closely with them.

“The support which the community of Malton and Norton have shown is uplifting and has helped provide some form of comfort to those who are close to Victoria at this difficult time.

“I would reiterate our previous appeals for information. Any relevant information, no matter how insignificant it might be, may help our enquiries.

“If you can help, please speak with an officer, or contact us on 101.”