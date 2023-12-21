Police searching for Doncaster man wanted in connection with burglary who could be in North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police has released an image and issued an appeal to help find a wanted man from Doncaster who could be in North Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Wack, 45, from Woodlands in Doncaster, is wanted by police in connection with a burglary investigation after failing to answer police bail.

Despite attempts to arrest him by both North Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Police, he remains wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have seen Mr Wack, you are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of him, you should call the police on 999.