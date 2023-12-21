News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Police searching for Doncaster man wanted in connection with burglary who could be in North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police has released an image and issued an appeal to help find a wanted man from Doncaster who could be in North Yorkshire
By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Dec 2023, 09:26 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 09:28 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Paul Wack, 45, from Woodlands in Doncaster, is wanted by police in connection with a burglary investigation after failing to answer police bail.

Despite attempts to arrest him by both North Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Police, he remains wanted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have seen Mr Wack, you are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of him, you should call the police on 999.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230158187 when providing any information.