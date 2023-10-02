News you can trust since 1882
Police searching for driver of BMW believed to be involved in three car collision in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a BMW that is believed to have caused damage to two parked cars in Scarborough.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
North Yorkshire Police are looking for witnesses or the driver of a BMW after a collision in Scarborough.North Yorkshire Police are looking for witnesses or the driver of a BMW after a collision in Scarborough.
The incident happened around 7pm on Friday, September 29, where a dark coloured BMW car was reported to have collided with a blue Vauxhall Mokka, which then collided with a grey Ford Mondeo on Valley Road, just off the Valley Road roundabout.

The driver of the BMW did not stop and report any damage caused.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses, or the driver of the BMW to contact them to establish the circumstances around the incident.

If you can assist officer enquiries, email [email protected], or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1199 Moody.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230184961.

You can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.