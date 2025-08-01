Police searching for missing teenager who may have travelled Whitby

Tyler Oldroyd may have travelled to Whitby

Officers from West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to find missing Tyler Oldroyd from Ossett.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler, 17, was reported missing in the early hours of Thursday morning (July 31) and a number of enquiries are ongoing to find him.

He is described as 5ft 2ins tall, slim, with mousy brown hair, blue eyes and with slight stubble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 17-year-old is thought to be wearing a blue and grey Mckenzie top, black body warmer, black coat, black jogging bottoms and black Puma trainers with white markings.

Officers believe Tyler may have travelled to Whitby and may possibly be with a young female described as slim, with pink hair and who may have a leg injury.

Detectives are concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who has seen him or who has any relevant information to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 52 of July 31.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat