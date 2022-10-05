Police searching for wanted man Luke Jordan Robinson who has links to Scarborough
Police are searching for wanted man Luke Jordan Robinson from Wolverhampton.
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 5:23 pm
Mr Robinson, 22, is wanted for breaching court bail and is known to have links to the Scarborough area.
Anyone who sees Robinson, or who has information which would assist police in locating him is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and speak to the Force Control Room. Quote reference 12220165638.
Immediate sightings should be reported via 999.
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.