Police searched for the car thief in Thornton-le-Dale during the afternoon.

The vehicle was detected entering Ryedale at around 12.30pm.

It had been reported stolen from an area outside North Yorkshire.

Following a police pursuit that ended in the village, the driver made off.

Police continued to search the area during the afternoon but the driver remains outstanding.