Police seek help identifying New Year's Eve fireworks offenders in Scarborough
Over New Years Eve into New Years Day, fireworks were set off from the pavements and central reservation on Northway.
This occurred whilst vehicles were attempting to drive along the road.
As part of the investigation, officers have visited multiple premises on and in the surrounding streets and spoken to businesses and residents.
They have also trawled through CCTV footage and video recordings, however, the footage has been unclear, and they have so far, been unable to identify any suspects.
Anyone with information, including CCTV and dashcam footage, which may help the investigation, is asked to contact [email protected], or call 101, select option two and ask for Simon Hunter.
Alternatively, provide anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via their website.
Quote reference number 12250001806.