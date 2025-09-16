Police seek help in tracing wanted man alleged to have made threats while in Scarborough

By Duncan Atkins
Published 16th Sep 2025, 15:02 BST
Police are appealing for sightings and information to help trace a wanted man who is said to have made threats while on holiday in Scarborough.

Alfie Smith, 19, of Leeds, has failed to surrender to police bail in connection with criminal damage offences and for allegedly making the threats in April this year.

Despite extensive enquiries, including support from West Yorkshire Police, Smith has continued to evade the police.

Officers believe he may be in the East Grange Road or Buckland Street areas of Leeds where he has links.

Wanted man Alfie Smith, of Leeds.

If you can help police to locate Smith, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or dial 999 for immediate sightings.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.

Please quote reference number 12250074378 when providing details.

