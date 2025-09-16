Police seek help in tracing wanted man alleged to have made threats while in Scarborough
Alfie Smith, 19, of Leeds, has failed to surrender to police bail in connection with criminal damage offences and for allegedly making the threats in April this year.
Despite extensive enquiries, including support from West Yorkshire Police, Smith has continued to evade the police.
Officers believe he may be in the East Grange Road or Buckland Street areas of Leeds where he has links.
If you can help police to locate Smith, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or dial 999 for immediate sightings.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.
Please quote reference number 12250074378 when providing details.