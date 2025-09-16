Police seek help in tracing wanted man alleged to have made threats while in Scarborough

Police are appealing for sightings and information to help trace a wanted man who is said to have made threats while on holiday in Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Smith, 19, of Leeds, has failed to surrender to police bail in connection with criminal damage offences and for allegedly making the threats in April this year.

Despite extensive enquiries, including support from West Yorkshire Police, Smith has continued to evade the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers believe he may be in the East Grange Road or Buckland Street areas of Leeds where he has links.

Wanted man Alfie Smith, of Leeds.

If you can help police to locate Smith, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or dial 999 for immediate sightings.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.

Please quote reference number 12250074378 when providing details.