Police seek man who delivered malicious letters in the 'Peasy Hills' area of Malton

Police are searching for a man who delivered malicious letters in Malton

It happened on Burke Road and adjoining streets at approximately 9.45am on Tuesday 4 October 2022 and involved a male posting multiple letters to random houses in the area.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the male in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Chris Hudson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.