Police seek man who threw drink at gaming machine in Scarborough pub

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to

Police in Scarborough are asking for help to identify a man as part of an investigation into criminal damage in a Scarborough pub.

The incident happened at the Lord Rosebery pub on Westborough on Sunday, October 6.

A man threw a glass containing drink at a gaming machine, causing damage.

He left on foot heading towards the train station.

Officers have now issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as they believe he may have information about the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “If you know who he is please email [email protected] or can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Matla.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12240182445 when passing on information.”