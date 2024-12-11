Police seek man who threw drink at gaming machine in Scarborough pub
The incident happened at the Lord Rosebery pub on Westborough on Sunday, October 6.
A man threw a glass containing drink at a gaming machine, causing damage.
He left on foot heading towards the train station.
Officers have now issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as they believe he may have information about the incident.
A police spokesperson said: “If you know who he is please email [email protected] or can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Matla.
“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Please quote reference 12240182445 when passing on information.”