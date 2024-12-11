Police seek man who threw drink at gaming machine in Scarborough pub

By Louise French
Published 11th Dec 2024, 16:22 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 16:38 BST
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to
Police in Scarborough are asking for help to identify a man as part of an investigation into criminal damage in a Scarborough pub.

The incident happened at the Lord Rosebery pub on Westborough on Sunday, October 6.

A man threw a glass containing drink at a gaming machine, causing damage.

He left on foot heading towards the train station.

Officers have now issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as they believe he may have information about the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “If you know who he is please email [email protected] or can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Matla.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12240182445 when passing on information.”

