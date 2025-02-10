Police seek more information on dog attack in Robin Hood's Bay near Whitby
It happened on February 3 on Station Road near to the bus stop, and involved a woman walking her small dog and a man walking his large dog.
Police are particularly appealing for information about the man pictured here.
They would like to speak to him as he may have information that could assist the investigation.
Officers are also interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage from anyone who might have been driving past at the time and witnessed the incident.
Please email [email protected] if you have any information.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PS 388 Joshua Snaith, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12250020981 when passing on information.