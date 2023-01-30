Police seek teenagers seen jumping on roof of parked car in Eastfield, Scarborough

It happened on Overdale, Eastfield, at around 3pm on Sunday January 29 when a member of the public witnessed three young people jumping on the roof of a parked blue Fiat Panda car.

The three teenagers are described as around 15 years old and dressed in black clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Police is requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are searching for three teenagers seen jumping on roof of parked car in Eastfield

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Paul.O'[email protected] who can also be contacted by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul O'Neill.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230017497 when getting in touch.