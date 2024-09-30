Police seek three men in connection with £1,363 theft from Filey supermarket

By Louise French
Published 30th Sep 2024, 08:52 BST
Police in Filey have released images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the theft
Officers from North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of people they would like to speak to following a theft at the Tesco store on Station Avenue, Filey.

It happened at approximately 8pm on Monday September 9 and involved three men concealing electric toothbrushes and other items in their body warmers to the amount of £1,363.

Officers are asking for anyone who recognises the men in the images to get in touch as they may have information that will assist their investigation.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240164634 when passing on information.