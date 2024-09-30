Police seek three men in connection with £1,363 theft from Filey supermarket
Officers from North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of people they would like to speak to following a theft at the Tesco store on Station Avenue, Filey.
It happened at approximately 8pm on Monday September 9 and involved three men concealing electric toothbrushes and other items in their body warmers to the amount of £1,363.
Officers are asking for anyone who recognises the men in the images to get in touch as they may have information that will assist their investigation.
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240164634 when passing on information.