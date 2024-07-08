Police seek three youths after criminal damage to children's playground in Norton, Malton

Police are seeking three youths after criminal damage was caused to a children's playground in Norton, Malton

Police are appealing for information about criminal damage that occurred in King George’s playing field, Norton, Malton.

The incident happened on Thursday, June 13 after 5pm. The safety flooring of the playground was badly damaged.

Enquiries are already ongoing and officers are appealing for information, particularly about three youths (two girls and one boy) who they believe were involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jane Jones, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.