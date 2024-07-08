Police seek three youths after criminal damage to children's playground in Norton, Malton
Police are appealing for information about criminal damage that occurred in King George’s playing field, Norton, Malton.
The incident happened on Thursday, June 13 after 5pm. The safety flooring of the playground was badly damaged.
Enquiries are already ongoing and officers are appealing for information, particularly about three youths (two girls and one boy) who they believe were involved.
Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jane Jones, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240117542 when passing on information.