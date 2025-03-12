Police seek to identify man and woman following assault in Whitby
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to identify a man and woman they would like to speak to following an assault in Whitby.
It happened at approximately 11.15pm on February 24 in the Whitby Way Pub on Wellington Road when a woman was knocked to the ground and assaulted.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise either the man or woman pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.
“Email [email protected] if you can help.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Peter Henderson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”
Quote reference 12250028355 when passing on information.