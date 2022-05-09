Police seek to reunite Apollo Jewel mountain bike found in Scarborough with owner

The Apollo Jewel mountain bike which has been recovered.

It was found at around 9.30am on Friday May 6 and officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help return the bike to its owner.

Do you recognise the bike in the picture? Or do you know anyone who has recently lost a bicycle matching this description?

The bike is an Apollo Jewel mountain bike in purple and white.

Anyone with information that could help officers get the bike back to its owner is asked to email [email protected] You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Lorna Pearcey.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.