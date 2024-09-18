Police seize car being driven in an 'overly cautious manner' in Scarborough
Sergeant Ross was on patrol on Monday evening when he sighted the vehicle which clipped the kerb as the driver attempted to enter the Palm Court multi-storey car park. Sergeant Ross activated his blue lights and the driver stopped prior to entering the car park. Checks were conducted and the driver, a 22-year-old man from Sandwell, was found to only have a UK provisional driving licence.
Further checks were made, which then found that the man wasn't covered on the insurance either.
The car was seized and the driver was reported for the offences.
The driver was also breathalysed at the scene, blowing zero.