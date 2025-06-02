Police seize electric motorcycle in Bridlington after rider caught in dangerous convoy

Humberside Police officers seized an electric off-road motorcycle on Saturday (May 31). Photo: Humberside Police.

Humberside Police officers from the Team 1 Bridlington Patrol seized an electric off-road motorcycle on Saturday (May 31).

The bike was seized from the Brittania Road area of Bridlington by plain clothes officers after it was sighted riding dangerously in convoy with another bike. A Humberside Police spokesperson said : “Please continue to report nuisance, illegal and anti-social motor-bikes to the police.

“Any information can be reported direct to us on 101 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers.”