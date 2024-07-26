Police seize three unroadworthy cars in 30 minutes in Malton
The Road Policing Team from North Yorkshire Police have seized three unroadworthy cars within approximately 30 minutes in Malton.
The cars were queued up and taken away after the police discovered a long list of offences, including:
- The vehicles were uninsured/untaxed.
- The passengers weren’t wearing seatbelts in all three.
- All three vehicles had mechanical defects.
- Two were foreign-registered vehicles being driven by UK residents to try to avoid tax and insurance.
- The third was a UK vehicle but the driver didn’t have insurance.
- One of the drivers was wanted for failing to attend court.
It will cost the owners more than £200 to get their vehicles back, on top of any fines, penalty points and other penalties.
A force spokesman said: "We patrol North Yorkshire’s roads 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We will always take action against uninsured drivers. Anyone who’s been hit by one will understand why."