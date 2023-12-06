News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

Police seize uninsured car with cloned number plates in Bridlington

Police in Bridlington have seized a vehicle after it was spotted acting suspiciously in the town.
By Louise French
Published 6th Dec 2023, 07:58 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 07:58 GMT
HP have seized the vehicle which was identified as having cloned number platesHP have seized the vehicle which was identified as having cloned number plates
HP have seized the vehicle which was identified as having cloned number plates

Officers reported seeing the driver of the vehicle acting suspiciously on Tuesday, December 5.

It subsequently made off at speed and was lost in the traffic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PS Almond from the Neighbourhood Policing Team went out and located the vehicle which had cloned number plates and was also uninsured.

Most Popular

A police spokesperson said: “The vehicle has subsequently been seized and gone for a ride on the back of a recovery truck!

"We will relentlessly pursue criminals and do all we can to make our town a better place.

"If you have any information that may help us, please call 101, or Crimestoppers. Thank you.”