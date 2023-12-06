Police seize uninsured car with cloned number plates in Bridlington
Officers reported seeing the driver of the vehicle acting suspiciously on Tuesday, December 5.
It subsequently made off at speed and was lost in the traffic.
PS Almond from the Neighbourhood Policing Team went out and located the vehicle which had cloned number plates and was also uninsured.
A police spokesperson said: “The vehicle has subsequently been seized and gone for a ride on the back of a recovery truck!
"We will relentlessly pursue criminals and do all we can to make our town a better place.
"If you have any information that may help us, please call 101, or Crimestoppers. Thank you.”