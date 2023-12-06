Police in Bridlington have seized a vehicle after it was spotted acting suspiciously in the town.

HP have seized the vehicle which was identified as having cloned number plates

Officers reported seeing the driver of the vehicle acting suspiciously on Tuesday, December 5.

It subsequently made off at speed and was lost in the traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PS Almond from the Neighbourhood Policing Team went out and located the vehicle which had cloned number plates and was also uninsured.

A police spokesperson said: “The vehicle has subsequently been seized and gone for a ride on the back of a recovery truck!

"We will relentlessly pursue criminals and do all we can to make our town a better place.