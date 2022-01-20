Police seize vehicle following reports of hare coursing at Haisthorpe

Police officers were quickly on the scene and seized a vehicle during the operation at Haisthorpe.

Two males were also reported for hunting offences.

A police spokesman, following the incident, said: “We will not tolerate wildlife crime.”