Police seize vehicle following reports of hare coursing at Haisthorpe
The Humberside Police Rural Task Force team was alerted to reports of hare coursing across land at Haisthorpe, a spokesman said yesterday (Wednesday, January 19).
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 8:14 am
Updated
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 8:22 am
Officers were quickly on the scene and seized a vehicle during the operation near the village.
Two males were also reported for hunting offences.
A police spokesman, following the incident, said: “We will not tolerate wildlife crime.”
