Police Station set to launch 'Operation Cracker' in Eastfield, Seamer and Cayton

Police officers and volunteers from Eastfield Police Station are leading an initiative to keep older residents in Eastfield, Seamer and Cayton safe during the summer months.

Operation Cracker will see officers and PCSOs working alongside teams of volunteers, calling on residents – young and old – in areas where there is a high proportion of older or vulnerable people.

Older residents will be offered crime prevention and welfare advice, while younger residents will be encouraged to keep an eye out for their more vulnerable neighbours.

The operation will take place on 21 and 24 May and 11 June 2019.

Operation Cracker is a partnership initiative, drawing in support and expertise from different organisations, including: North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, NatWest Bank, Scarborough and Ryedale Carers Resource, CU Scarborough (Coventry University), Beyond Housing and North Yorkshire County Council’s Road Safety Partnership 95 Alive.

Sergeant Harriet Williamson, of Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The hot weather can mean older people, or those with limited mobility, may be vulnerable. During Operation Cracker we will visit areas where there is a higher population of older people and making sure they are equipped with the right support to help them stay safe.

“We provide advice such as home security and how to keep your valuables safe when you’re out and about, as well as sign-posting to support from partner agencies and local groups that can provide support.”