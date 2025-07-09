Bridlington Police Station, on Ashville Street.

Bridlington Police Station, on Ashville Street, is one of the locations taking part in the ninja sword surrender scheme.

The scheme comes ahead of a change in the law on Friday, August 1, when it will become illegal to own a ninja sword.

These weapons are being added to the list of dangerous items already banned under the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

Anyone who owns a ninja sword is urged to surrender it safely and legally at one of the police stations listed below.

The scheme also offers the opportunity to apply for compensation. It will run for four weeks, from Tuesday, July 1 to Wednesday, July 31.

If you bought or received the sword before 27 March 2024, you may be eligible for compensation. When handing in the weapon, ask our enquiry staff about the process they’ll guide you through the steps to submit a claim.

Chief Inspector Tim Harrison, Humberside Police’s lead for offensive weapons, said: “This is a chance for people to do the right thing and hand in these weapons before the law changes.

"We understand that many individuals may have purchased these items legally, however, from 1 August, owning a ninja sword will be a criminal offence, regardless of the circumstances. By surrendering them now, you’re not only complying with the law but also playing an important role in keeping our communities safe.

"These weapons, while they may appear ornamental or symbolic, can be extremely dangerous. We want to prevent them from ever being used to cause harm.

“We’re not here to criminalise people who may have bought these items in good faith. Our focus is on making it as easy and straightforward as possible for people to hand them in safely and legally. There are no forms to fill in unless you’re applying for compensation, and no questions asked. This is about prevention.

"Every weapon taken off the streets is one less that could be used to intimidate or injure. We’re encouraging everyone to take this opportunity to dispose of these items responsibly.’’