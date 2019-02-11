Police stop overweight and unsafe vehicle near Scarborough

Police posted this photo on social media.
This vehicle was taken off the road by police officers after it was found to weigh double the legal limit.

On social media, police said: "We stopped this vehicle at Snainton after noticing that it appeared to be a bit heavy. Having escorted it to a weighbridge, we found that the towing vehicle was a staggering 3,560kg or 101% overweight.

"The total combination, vehicle and trailer, was 2,840kg (40%) overweight. To make it worse, an important safety feature, a secondary coupling, was not fitted.

"The vehicle was prohibited from being driven until the load was removed. The driver and company will be reported to court where they can expect a significant fine if convicted."