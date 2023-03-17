Police take steps to address anti-social behaviour at Seamer Road Retail Park in Scarborough
A dispersal under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 has been granted for the Seamer Road Retail Park area of Scarborough following reports of ongoing anti-social behaviour.
Following reports from the retail businesses of youths causing a disturbance throughout the day, the Duty Inspector for Scarborough has given authority for a 48 hour dispersal.
This means, that once a person has been directed to leave an area following their involvement in anti-social behaviour, should they be found in that area again, they may be arrested.
The dispersal can be issued for up to 48 hours within the authority period.
A statement on the North Yorkshire Police – Scarborough Facebook page read: “We will be using this tactic this weekend to prevent the staff from being abused or having to deal with unruly behaviour.
“If you witness anti-social behaviour, call 101 or 999 in an emergency.”
