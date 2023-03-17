Police take steps to address anti-social behaviour at Seamer Road Retail Park in Scarborough

Following reports from the retail businesses of youths causing a disturbance throughout the day, the Duty Inspector for Scarborough has given authority for a 48 hour dispersal.

This means, that once a person has been directed to leave an area following their involvement in anti-social behaviour, should they be found in that area again, they may be arrested.

The dispersal can be issued for up to 48 hours within the authority period.

Seamer Road Retail Park (Image: Google Maps)

A statement on the North Yorkshire Police – Scarborough Facebook page read: “We will be using this tactic this weekend to prevent the staff from being abused or having to deal with unruly behaviour.

“If you witness anti-social behaviour, call 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

