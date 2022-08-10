Police teams offer advice on home security to beat opportunistic criminals

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers in this area are asking people to be aware about the dangers of leaving windows and doors open during the hot weather so they do not become a victim of opportunistic criminals.

A police spokesman said: “Burglary is by and large an opportunistic crime, with burglars looking for a home that gives them the easiest way of committing their crime undetected and with the fewest obstacles to negotiate.

“In many cases burglars do not need to use any force to gain entry which can be achieved via an insecure window or door. So how can you keep your home and property safe?

“If you are going away remember to cancel the milk or newspapers. “Don’t make it obvious to burglars you are away; leave your curtains or blinds open – nothing reveals that a house is unoccupied so much as curtains drawn during the day. If possible, ask a trusted neighbour to close your curtains in the evening.

“If you don’t already have any, then consider getting timer switches and setting your lights both downstairs and upstairs to come on at different times throughout the day/evening.

“Again a trusted neighbour collecting your post and possibly parking their car on your drive, whilst you are away will add to your security.

“Don’t talk about your planned holiday on social media – you don’t know who may be reading your comments or who they might tell.

“Keep your valuables safe, out of sight and don’t leave them where they can be seen through a window.

“If you conceal valuables in your home, avoid obvious hiding places such as your sock drawer or in a fake food can in the kitchen – burglars are wise to this trick.

“When dealing with security at home make your home looks occupied by leaving a radio on or a light on a timer switch to make the house sound and look as if someone is at home, even if you are out.

“Never leave your spare keys in a hiding place such as under a doormat, in a flowerpot or inside a letterbox.

“Make sure you use a burglar alarm (if you have one) every time you leave the house. Don’t leave valuables on view or on windowsills and keep your car keys hidden out of sight - consider taking them up to bed with you at night.

“If your property is stolen make sure you can describe it to the police by keeping a record and photographs of makes, models and unique serial numbers etc.

“You can also register all your details onto WWW.immobilise.com.