Police will be having an increased focus on targeting offenders over the next two weeks.

Operation Contact targets distracted driving which is one of the “fatal 5”. It is a significant contributory factor to many serious and fatal road traffic collisions on the county’s road network. Drivers who use their hand-held device at the wheel are four times more likely to be in a crash.

Not only is it extremely dangerous, it’s also illegal and carries a minimum fine of £200 and six points.

The police have the power to stop drivers if they believe that they are distracted and not in control of a vehicle.

It is still illegal to use a handheld device when, stopped at traffic lights, queuing in traffic, supervising a learner driver, driving a vehicle that turns off the engine when you stop moving or holding and using a device that's offline or in-flight mode when driving a vehicle.

A specialist unmarked HGV will be driven on the county’s roads by officers to help capture unsafe driving.

Inspector Clive Turner, North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, said: “I’m sure that a majority of people will agree that driving when distracted is dangerous and completely unacceptable behaviour.

“Last year, we issued 697 Traffic Offence Reports for people using a hand-held device when driving on North Yorkshire’s roads. I personally find it disappointing that this number of people will risk not only their own but other people’s safety.