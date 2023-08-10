Police trace two people who left food and drink bill unpaid at Scarborough pub
North Yorkshire Police has issued a message of thanks after two people were identified after an appeal.
By Louise Perrin
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
The appeal, which was issued earlier this week, asked for help to identify two people who police wanted to speak to after a food and drink bill was unpaid at the Denison Arms in East Ayton near Scarborough.
Stills from a CCTV camera were released and the people in the images have since been identified..
Police have thanked those who shared their appeal or came forward with information.