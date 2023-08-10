News you can trust since 1882
Police trace two people who left food and drink bill unpaid at Scarborough pub

North Yorkshire Police has issued a message of thanks after two people were identified after an appeal.
By Louise Perrin
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:13 BST- 1 min read
Police have thanked the public for their assistance

The appeal, which was issued earlier this week, asked for help to identify two people who police wanted to speak to after a food and drink bill was unpaid at the Denison Arms in East Ayton near Scarborough.

Stills from a CCTV camera were released and the people in the images have since been identified..

Police have thanked those who shared their appeal or came forward with information.