Police trying to trace man wanted in connection with Scarborough burglary
North Yorkshire Police are trying to trace 36-year-old Andrew Pickering, who is wanted in connection with a burglary committed in the Scarborough area earlier this year.
By News Reporter
Published 17th Oct 2023, 07:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 07:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
He has links to Scarborough and West Yorkshire.
Police ask that if you know where he is, please 101, quoting reference 12230047086.