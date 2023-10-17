News you can trust since 1882
Police trying to trace man wanted in connection with Scarborough burglary

North Yorkshire Police are trying to trace 36-year-old Andrew Pickering, who is wanted in connection with a burglary committed in the Scarborough area earlier this year.
Published 17th Oct 2023
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 07:15 BST
He has links to Scarborough and West Yorkshire.

Police ask that if you know where he is, please 101, quoting reference 12230047086.