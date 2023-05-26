Speaking on their Facebook page, North Yorkshire Police said: “If you’ve followed us on here for a while, you’ll have certainly seen updates from us about drugs warrants.

“That’s when our officers enter a property, often due to information from Scarborough residents about suspicious activity.

"We’re tackling ‘cannabis farms’ – sophisticated set-ups used by organised crime gangs to produce several crops of cannabis over time.

Cannabis farm.

“Cannabis production is extremely harmful to communities, and often used to fund criminal gangs involved in human trafficking, sexual exploitation and the distribution of other drugs including cocaine and heroin.

“Furthermore, the electricity supply may have been tampered with (to by-pass the meter), creating a high risk of fire – which could spread to neighbouring properties.

“From the outside, these may look like ordinary houses in ordinary streets.

"But this photo shows inside a cannabis farm we dismantled in Scarborough.

"Would you want to live next door to this?

“That’s why we’re asking you to be vigilant, and report any suspicious activity.”

Some of the key signs of cannabis cultivation:

- A powerful distinctive sweet, sickly aroma

- Blacked out windows, and vents sealed or blocked to prevent the heat and smell of cannabis from inside the property escaping

- Bright lights throughout the night

- High levels of condensation on windows

- Noise from fans

- Large amounts of rubbish, including compost bags

- You may also notice workers digging up pavements and drives, sometimes around street lighting.

- They may be trying to intercept the electricity supply.

Police added: “If something doesn’t feel right, please report it.

"You can contact us online via our website (click Report), or call 101 and speak to our Force Control Room.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

