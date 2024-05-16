Police want to speak to man and woman after theft from SPAR shop in Sleights, near Whitby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak to following a theft from the SPAR store in Sleights.

It happened at approximately 11.40am on Friday April 12 and when a male and female concealed a number of items under their clothing before leaving the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

Contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will help the investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have issued a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak to following a theft from the SPAR store in Sleights.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks , or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.