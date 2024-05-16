Police want to speak to man and woman after theft from SPAR shop in Sleights, near Whitby
It happened at approximately 11.40am on Friday April 12 and when a male and female concealed a number of items under their clothing before leaving the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.
Contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will help the investigation.
Email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks , or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240063809 when passing on information.