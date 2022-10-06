Police warn people to be vigilent after cooking oil theft at Scarborough care home

The alert was prompted by and incident at a care home in Scarborough, suspects who claimed to be from "the council" used fake ID to take away the waste product and police say there have been a number of similar incidents in recent days.

Although a motive has yet to be established, it is known that used cooking oil has been targeted by organised criminals in other parts of the UK to use in diesel cars.

Steps to help protect used cooking oil from criminals

Police have warned people to be vigilent after used cooking oil was taken from a Scarborough care home

• Ask suppliers for locking barrels. Many cooking oil barrels have a securing ring around the top which can be padlocked to prevent siphoning

• Install CCTV cameras and security lighting to help deter thieves

• Keep used oil barrels indoors if it is safe do so, or ensure they are out of reach of opportunistic thieves

• Regular monitoring of used cooking oil levels will indicate if a theft has occurred. Alarms can also be installed in containers if they fall below a certain level

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been a number of similar incidents in recent months

Here’s some key steps you can take to prevent burglaries by bogus workers or officials:

• use your door viewer to see who’s there

• if you open the door put the chain on first

Advertisement Hide Ad

• always ask for ID and check it with the company or organisation before letting somebody into your home or business

• use the phone number advertised on an official website or online, as the number on their identity card could be fake. For a utility company, call the customer service department. Close the door while you do this

• remember that genuine callers won’t mind checks. If you feel at all unsure, schedule a time for the caller to come back when a friend or relative is there

• for pre-planned appointments with councils or utility companies, a password scheme can be set up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Always remember..."If in doubt, keep them out!"

Report any suspicious people or vehicles in your area via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.