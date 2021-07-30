Police warn Scarborough residents over 'broken-down' car scam targeting the area

The scam involves suspects who have been flagging down drivers claiming that their vehicle has broken down and that they need money.

Officers said they have received reports across North Yorkshire, but several have targeted areas across Scarborough borough including: Snainton, Reighton, Cayton, Cloughton, East Ayton and Kirkbymoorside in Ryedale.

Over the past two days Police have received at least seven reports of motorists being stopped and approached by either a man driving a silver Volkswagen or a man driving a dark-coloured Fiat.

The descriptions of the men range from Asian, Portuguese or Eastern European.

In one incident on the A59 near Harrogate on July 29, two men in two separate laybys were seen trying to flag down motorists.

One described as smartly dressed and Asian with a silver Passat with hazard lights on. The second described as European with a dark-coloured Fiat with hazard lights on.

A similar situation was reported on the A61 near Ripley involving a motorist described as Romanian in appearance who flagged down another car and was then joined by two other men who claimed they had broken down and needed money.

In one instance the suspect wanted to take a motorist to a cash machine to withdraw money, and in others children have been seen inside the suspect vehicle.

Police are advising the public to be on their guard against anyone trying to flag down cars and to not give over money to anyone at the side of the road.