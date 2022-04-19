Police warning to farming community following thefts of tractor global positioning systems across East Yorkshire

Thieves have stolen more than £35,000 worth of GPS receivers.

Several farmers across the East Riding of Yorkshire have reported thefts of the expensive devices which have a serious impact their lives and livelihoods.

In recent thefts, at Goodmanham near Market Weighton and Wressle near Howden, more than £35,000 worth of GPS receivers and screens was stolen from farm vehicles.

Rural Task Force officer PC Josh Fawcett said: “These recent thefts have had a devastating impact on the farmers. It’s hard enough producing the country’s food without having people come along and steal their property.

“Farm machinery is a massive investment for a farmer, and it needs to be protected from opportunist thieves.

“Please also make sure your device is properly insured as it may need to be a separate item on your insurance, especially once removed from machinery.

“We would also advise people to consider installing CCTV, intruder alarms, security lighting and boundary security (entrance gates/fencing) around your property to provide formal surveillance and target harden the most vulnerable areas.

“We cannot physically be everywhere at the same time and our communities are our eyes and ears in the countryside.

“They know when something they see isn’t right.

“We want them to call us about any suspicious activity they see.

“Please report this to police immediately on 999 if there is a crime in progress or 101 for non-emergency incidents.”