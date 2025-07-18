Police's stark warning to public after Scarborough man posted video of body on Facebook

North Yorkshire Police have warned: "Posting such grossly offensive material on social media can have serious consequences, including being sent to prison."

Police have issued a stark warning to the public after an offensive video was posted on to a community Facebook page in Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows an incident in which man was arrested and later released after a video was posted online of a man’s body, along with a suggestion that the death had been the result of a fatal stabbing.

At approximately 11.45pm on Wednesday (July 16), police and paramedics were called to a medical emergency on New Queen Street in Scarborough following reports that a man had collapsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “Sadly, the 50-year-old local man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body had to be temporarily covered with a blanket.

"Shortly after midnight, a video was posted on a local community Facebook page showing the man’s body and falsely suggesting the death had been the result of a stabbing incident.

“Officers quickly traced the video to a 60-year-old local man who was arrested on suspicion of using an electronic public communications network to send a grossly offensive message.

“This was at a time when the deceased’s family had not been informed.

“Thankfully, they have since been updated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When questioned in custody, the man said he was not aware that his post amounted to a criminal offence.

"It carries a maximum six months’ imprisonment and an unlimited fine.”

Police say the man showed genuine remorse and apologised to the family.

He also agreed to delete the offensive post and video from the Facebook page, and the video from his phone entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman added: “We thank the concerned residents for their support.

"We understand the upset and distress this caused to many people on the Facebook page.

"Posting such grossly offensive material on social media can have serious consequences, including being sent to prison.

“It is also important to stress that the sudden death was not suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this difficult time.”