Popular Cinder Track café owner ‘fuming’ after new sign stolen after just one week

The popular cinder track tea rooms have had their new sign stolen after just one week.

The sign, which advertised Ravenscar Tearooms, was stolen from Raven Hall Road, between 1pm and 3pm on Wednesday, March 16.

A man was seen interfering with the sign at around 11.40am the same day.

The tea rooms shared a post to Facebook, saying: “FUMING, THEFT OF SIGN. Please can anyone shed any light on the theft of a brand new A Frame sign that has been stolen from near the public toilets between 1 and 3pm today, highways were aware of it being there and was allowed to be there, Police have been informed so please if you know anything can you inform us on 07943776452”

They went on to say "I did check all around the toilets and over the walls, very annoying as they had to cut the very strong wire to remove it as it was padlocked."

Anyone with information that could help the police investigation can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 388 Joshua Snaith, or email [email protected]