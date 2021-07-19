Kyle Stephenson, 31, raped a young boy on five separate occasions and warned him to keep his vile offences secret. He also incited a young girl to perform a sex act on him in a separate incident and told her not to say anything.

The “manipulative” paedophile, from Filey, initially denied the offences and was due to appear at York Crown Court for trial, but ultimately pleaded guilty to all three charges including two counts of rape and inciting a child under 13 years of age to engage in sexual activity.

He asked for the bestiality offence against the dog to be taken into consideration by the Crown.

Kyle Stephenson has been jailed for 18 years.

Prosecutor Paul Newcombe said video footage of the incident with the dog was found on Stephenson’s phone when police arrested him for the offences against the children.

Mr Newcombe said that “some force” was used by the burly paedophile to commit the offences against the boy.

“The defendant told (the boy) to keep ‘shush’ about it and not to think about it,” he added.

Stephenson, of Mill Meadows Lane but now of no fixed address, was arrested in January.

Belated

Eleanor Fry, for Stephenson, said his only point of mitigation were his belated guilty pleas.

Judge Simon Hickey said the young ages of the children aggravated Stephenson’s wicked crimes, which had had a profound effect on them.

He said that Stephenson had used “your size” to force the boy into complying and the youngster had initially dared not to speak out because he feared him.

“That boy must have suffered terribly and continues to do so,” added Mr Hickey.

Stephenson was jailed for 18 years and must serve an additional one year on prison licence when he is eventually release from custody because he was an “offender of particular concern”.

The judge also placed Stephenson on the sex-offenders’ register for life and imposed a sexual-harm prevention order, which will also run indefinitely and has four prohibitions including a ban on owning dogs.

'Police will support you'

Detective Constable Steve Monty, of Scarborough CID, said: “This is one of the most harrowing and disturbing cases I have been involved in.

“My heart goes out to the brave young victims who have endured immense trauma caused by this vile and manipulative man.

“Their true courage, together with support from loved ones, will hopefully give them the strength to rebuild their lives and move forward from this dreadful experience.

“As for Stephenson, he has rightfully been brought to justice and is now facing the full consequences of his depraved and disgusting actions.

“My message to victims of child abuse, no matter when it occurred, is that the police will support you in a highly professional and sensitive way throughout an investigation and court case.

“Please don’t hesitate to seek our help or obtain support from specialist services that are readily available to victims.”

Anyone wanting to report abuse can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or, if they are in immediate danger, 999 for an emergency response.

Victims who would prefer not to go direct to the police and are not in immediate danger can contact Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre, on 0330 223 0362, email [email protected] or online at www.bridgehousesarc.org.

They can also contact Supporting Victims www.supportingvictims.org or by calling 01609 643100.