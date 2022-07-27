Ronald Henderson, of Park Road South, travelled to Whitby on June 23 where he entered a home, and when challenged by the owner, claimed to be look for a B&B.

The 39-year-old then entered a nearby B&B where he stole the keys for the owner's car and drove the vehicle back to Middlesbrough.

The next day, Henderson returned to Whitby where he targeted another home whilst the owner was asleep. He stole two mobile phones, a purse with bank cards and prescription medication.

Henderson was caught on CCTV breaking into the cafe. (Photos: North Yorkshire Police)

Henderson then broke into a café and caused £800 worth of damage when he tried to open the till.

North Yorkshire Police said the stolen car was found abandoned in Middlesbrough by Cleveland Police, who discovered the vehicle had been using false registration plates. The car was safely returned to the owner in Whitby.

Officers began their investigation after CCTV footage revealed Henderson driving away from Whitby in the stolen car and breaking into the café.

Henderson was jailed for five years at York Crown Court on Tuesday July 26 after pleading guilty to four counts of burglary and one count of taking a vehicle without consent.

Ronald Henderson has been jailed after appearing at York Crown Court.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Henderson was relentless in targeting Whitby over these two days, taking whatever he could get his hands on and causing distress to both residents and business owners.