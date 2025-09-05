'Prolific criminal who has caused significant disruption' in Bridlington pleads guilty to multiple shop theft offences and fraud

By Claudia Bowes
Published 5th Sep 2025, 14:20 BST
Daniel Readshaw, 36, was arrested and charged with 11 counts of shop thefts and one count of fraud by false representation.
A man has pleaded guilty to multiple shop theft offences and fraud in Bridlington.

Daniel Readshaw, 36, of Neptune Street, Bridlington was arrested and subsequently charged with 11 counts of shop thefts and one count of fraud by false representation.

Readshaw appeared at Hull Magistrates court yesterday (September 4) where he pleaded guilty to all offences. Readshaw was bailed until his sentencing at Hull Magistrates court on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

On Wednesday, September 3, officers were alerted to a wanted man in Bridlington by CCTV operators, the man was swiftly located and arrested by Neighbourhood and Patrol officers.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Christopher Almond said: “This result has been achieved thanks to the targeted efforts that our teams are making to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour in Bridlington.

“Readshaw is a prolific criminal who has caused significant disruption to multiple shop owners in the local area.

“Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated, and we will do everything we can to seek justice to ensure our communities and businesses feel safe, and criminals are punished.”

If you have any information about crime in your area, report it via the non-emergency number 101, or by speaking to local officers whilst they’re out and about.

Always call 999 in an emergency or if there is a crime ongoing.

You can also report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

