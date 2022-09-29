Prolific Scarborough burglar jailed after stealing car then crashing it, causing it to burst into flames

Nathan Luke Collinson, 33, was found dazed and “struggling” after police were called to Osgodby Lane where the blue Audi estate had collided with the pole and a residential boundary wall, York Crown Court heard.

Inside the wrecked vehicle, officers found the owner’s shotgun cartridges, gun slings and charging devices, as well as his house keys, said prosecutor Eleanor Durdy.

Collinson had stolen the items during the burglary in the early hours of December 23 last year, when the named male victim and his partner were asleep in bed.

Police later went to the victim’s home in Main Street, Cayton, in the early hours after the crash when the victim was still sleeping.

“The (victim) was woken by police but was unable to open the door because his (house keys) were on the same ring as his car keys,” added Ms Durdy.

He still had the key to the back door, but when he opened it, he discovered his car had been stolen from the back of the property and his shotgun shells, gun slings and charger for the lamp and sights were missing.

Collinson, a Scarborough man of no fixed address, initially made denials but owned up to being the driver when he was presented with evidence of his blood samples at the crash scene.

He ultimately admitted burglary, admitted aggravated vehicle-taking and having no insurance and appeared for sentence on Thursday, September 29 after being remanded in custody.

The court heard that the Audi – on which the victim had previously spent £1,000 making it roadworthy - was now a write-off.

Collinson had 44 previous convictions for 86 offences including 22 burglaries and 34 for theft and kindred.

David Camidge, mitigating, said that Collinson was already serving a prison sentence for the previous burglary and wasn’t due to be released until March next year for that offence alone.

Judge Simon Hickey said the Cayton burglary victim “must have been very shocked and distressed to find his personal space invaded and his vehicle and items stolen”.

He said that not only the victim, but the owner of the property whose wall had been smashed by the car was also left out of pocket.

Jailing Collinson for two years, he said the offences were aggravated by his lengthy criminal record.