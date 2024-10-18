Property closure granted for home in Scarborough to stop 'crime, disorder, and anti-social behaviour'
The address on Colescliffe Road has been the subject of calls to police, council and the housing association recently following complaints of anti-social behaviour, crime, and disorder.
A closure notice was issued on Monday, 14 October, which allowed 48 hours to allow the case to be heard at York Magistrates Court. This prevented anyone, other than the tenant, from being within the property. York Magistrates Court then granted a three month closure order on Tuesday 15 October. This now prohibits any person from living within the property.
Sergeant Tom Wilkinson of Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said, “We are using the closure order to allow the residents of the surrounding area, to live peacefully and without the threat of crime, disorder, or anti-social behaviour. The Community Safety Hub have compiled complaints from residents, which has been presented to the court in relation to this matter.”
Despite several warnings and interventions regarding their behaviour and the effects it’s had on the local community, there have been no improvements. The resident has been supported by multiple agencies and has now been offered alternative accommodation.