£1000 worth of alcohol stolen from Filey's Tesco as police issue CCTV appeal
Police have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after alcohol was stolen from a Filey store.
It happened at Tesco on Station Avenue on 25 January when almost £1,000 worth of spirits were stolen,
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12240014960 when passing on information.