North Yorkshire Police officer on there way to a Scarborough property during the national week of action to target county lines drug dealing.

The week of action took place between Monday, October 9 and Sunday, Ocotber 16 and resulted in 26 arrests and the seizure of cash, suspected drugs, weapons and mobile phones.

In Whitby, Police received a report of a road traffic collision where the driver and passenger of one of the vehicles involved had left the scene.

A man in his 20s who was linked to the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving when unfit through drugs. Officers suspected the man to be involved in the supply of drugs and conducted a search at his address.

A quantity of what is believed to be cocaine was recovered and he was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. A woman in her 20s who is linked to the address was also arrested for the same offence.

A quantity of what is believed to be cocaine was recovered and he was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. A woman in her 20s who is linked to the address was also arrested for the same offence.

They were both interviewed and released under investigation pending further investigation.

The police reference number for this is 12230191495.

Then in Scarborough, officers carried out a search of a property in the Eastfield area.

A large quantity of what is suspected to be cannabis was located as well as two machetes and a BB gun.

A 16-year-old boy and a man in his 30s were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class-B drug. The 16-year-old was released with bail conditions which prevent him from entering North Yorkshire and the man in his 30s was released under investigation.

The police reference number is 12230141887.

A 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class-A drug.

The 17-year-old and 18-year-old were both released under investigation. The 16-year-old boy was released on conditional bail with conditions which prevent him from entering North Yorkshire.

The police reference number is 12230192212.

Five warrants were executed in one day in the Scarborough area.

Officers searched a vehicle that was linked to one of the addresses and recovered approximately £100,000 worth of Class A and B drugs and £30,000 in cash.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for being concerned in the supply of a class-B drug, possession with intent to supply a class-A drug and possession of criminal property.

He was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court the following day.

He remains under investigation for other drugs offences.

A 61-year-old man was arrested for being concerned in the supply of a class-A drug. He was interviewed and released under investigation.

Another 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class-A drug he was interviewed and released on bail.

The police incident number for this is 12230020227.

A member of the public reported that three men were dealing drugs in a property in Scarborough town centre. Officers attended the property and recovered a quantity of cash, weapons, and drugs paraphernalia.

Two men in their 20s and a man in his 40s were both arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class- A drug.

They were interviewed and released on bail.

The police reference number is 12230195553.

If you are a young person who is worried about being involved in county lines, or knows someone who is, you can speak to an adult and let them know how you feel.

You can also contact www.fearless.org who allow you to pass on information about crime anonymously.

You can also contact Childline on 0800 1111 – they are a private and confidential service where you can talk to counsellors about anything that is worrying you.

North Yorkshire Rise, a young people's specialist drug and alcohol service, are free to phone on 08000 14 14 80 (option 2).