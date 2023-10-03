News you can trust since 1882
£1500 worth of alcohol stolen from Morrisons in Malton prompts police search for three men

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to following a theft from Morrisons supermarket in Malton.

The three men were seen to enter the store at around 12.02pm on Tuesday, September 12.

Two shopping trollies were filled with over £1500 worth of spirits and were taken from the store, with no offer of payment being made.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected].

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230177342 when passing on information.