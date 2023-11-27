£350 worth of coats stolen from outdoor goods store in Whitby
A woman and a man entered Goodricks Outdoors and the woman removed five jackets, worth £350.
She placed them in a bag and left the shop.
Staff believe the man was there to act as a distraction.
It happened at 4.17pm on Tuesday, November 7.
Police have released these images as they believe this woman and man may have information that could help the investigation.
Anyone who knows them or has any other information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12230212029 when passing on information.