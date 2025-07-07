£350 worth of DIY equipment stolen in Whitby shop theft as police launch CCTV appeal
North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following a theft in Whitby.
The incident occurred at approximately 7pm on Tuesday, May 15 at B&M, Stainsacre Lane Industrial Estate, Whitby.
A police spokesperson said: “It involved the theft of £350 DIY equipment.
“Contact us if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.
"Email [email protected] if you can help.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Quote reference 12250088215 when passing on information.”