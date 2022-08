Public urged 'not to worry' as large police presence in Thornton Le Dale.

There is an ongoing incident in the village and a number of police officers are in the area.

North Yorkshire Police say: "There is no need for residents and visitors to be concerned."

Police ask that the public to remain alert to any suspicious persons or behaviour.

