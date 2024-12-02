Quad bike and chainsaw among equipment stolen from farm near Whitby

By Louise French
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:30 BST
A quad bike was among item stolen during a farm break-in near AislabyA quad bike was among item stolen during a farm break-in near Aislaby
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about farm equipment, including a quad bike, that was stole from a farm building close to Aislaby, near Whitby.

The red Honda TRX quad had a Solway feeder (for pheasant feeding) attached to the back.

A second feeder, a Husqvarna chainsaw, two wheels for a Mule vehicle and a blue trolley jack were also stolen.

The theft happened overnight on Saturday November 23 and police enquiries are underway.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have been offered these items, or, you have any information as to the whereabouts of these items please email [email protected] or call us on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jonathan Formstone.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please include reference 12240214950.”

