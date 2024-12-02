Quad bike and chainsaw among equipment stolen from farm near Whitby
The red Honda TRX quad had a Solway feeder (for pheasant feeding) attached to the back.
A second feeder, a Husqvarna chainsaw, two wheels for a Mule vehicle and a blue trolley jack were also stolen.
The theft happened overnight on Saturday November 23 and police enquiries are underway.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have been offered these items, or, you have any information as to the whereabouts of these items please email [email protected] or call us on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jonathan Formstone.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please include reference 12240214950.”